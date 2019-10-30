|
BUSA, Barbara A. (Long) Age 86, of Newton, Massachusetts, died on Monday, October 28th, 2019 at the Brigham & Women's Hospital in Boston surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of the late Joseph L. Busa, she was the loving mother of Joseph "Jay" Busa and his wife Loretta of Newton, Robert Busa and his wife Marilyn of Milford, David Busa, Richard Busa and his wife Diane, John Busa, Eric Busa and his wife Maria, all of Newton, and Thomas Busa of Framingham. She was the devoted grandmother of 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Born on January 5, 1933 to the late William and Helen (Schultz) Long, predeceased by her brothers William and Richard Long, both of Belmont, and her sister Helen Knorr of Georgetown. She is the cherished sister of Charlotte Jensen of Long Boat Key, Florida, and Janet Flannery of Amesbury, and the dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Friends and family will gather at the Magni FH, 365 Watertown St., NEWTON on Saturday morning, Nov. 2 from 10-11:30am. Funeral Mass to follow at 12pm in Our Lady Help of Christians Church, 573 Washington St., Newton. After Mass, procession to Belmont Cemetery for graveside prayers. No flowers please; they will not be accepted. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in her memory to the John M. Barry Boys & Girls Club of Newton, 675 Washington Street, Newton, MA 02460. Andrew J. Magni & Son FH, Newton www.magnifuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 31, 2019