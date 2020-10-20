CASTINE, Barbara A. Of Reading, October 19, 2020. Beloved wife of the late David L. Castine. Devoted mother of David Castine and his wife Wendy of Wakefield, Carol Healy and her husband David of Wakefield, Nancy Cresta and her husband Richard of Reading, Diane Castine of Wakefield and Stephen Castine and his wife Linda of Seattle, WA. Cherished sister of the late John McGoldrick. Loving grandmother of Brittney, Casey, Nate, Jocelyn, Graycie, Sofia, Giavanna, Santino, and Gennaro. Loving great-grandmother of Landan. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, October 26 at St. Joseph's Church, 173 Albion St., Wakefield at 10AM. Burial will follow at Forest Glen Cemetery in Reading. Visiting hours will be held on Sunday from 3-6pm at the Douglass, Edgerley and Bessom Funeral Home, 25 Sanborn St., (corner of Woburn St.) READING. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Barbara's memory to the Reading Food Pantry, 6 Salem St., Reading, MA 01867. For directions and online guestbook, visit johnbdouglassfuneralhome.com View the online memorial for Barbara A. CASTINE