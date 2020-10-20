1/
BARBARA A. CASTINE
1932 - 2020
CASTINE, Barbara A. Of Reading, October 19, 2020. Beloved wife of the late David L. Castine. Devoted mother of David Castine and his wife Wendy of Wakefield, Carol Healy and her husband David of Wakefield, Nancy Cresta and her husband Richard of Reading, Diane Castine of Wakefield and Stephen Castine and his wife Linda of Seattle, WA. Cherished sister of the late John McGoldrick. Loving grandmother of Brittney, Casey, Nate, Jocelyn, Graycie, Sofia, Giavanna, Santino, and Gennaro. Loving great-grandmother of Landan. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, October 26 at St. Joseph's Church, 173 Albion St., Wakefield at 10AM. Burial will follow at Forest Glen Cemetery in Reading. Visiting hours will be held on Sunday from 3-6pm at the Douglass, Edgerley and Bessom Funeral Home, 25 Sanborn St., (corner of Woburn St.) READING. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Barbara's memory to the Reading Food Pantry, 6 Salem St., Reading, MA 01867. For directions and online guestbook, visit johnbdouglassfuneralhome.com

Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Douglass, Edgerley and Bessom Funeral Home
OCT
26
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Joseph’s Church
Funeral services provided by
Douglass Edgerley & Bessom Funeral Home
25 Sanborn Street
Reading, MA 01867
(781) 944-0284
October 20, 2020
