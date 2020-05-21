|
|
CEDRONE, Barbara A. (McLellan) Of Dedham, formerly of Brighton & Watertown, died peacefully on May 19, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Gerado J. Cedrone for over 57 years. Family was most important to her and her love for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren was endless. The strong family values she passed along were evident by the unwavering care and dedication they showered upon her. Loving mother of Angela and her husband Kevin Corbett of Dedham, Margaret and her husband Luis Sousa of Everett, Barbara and her husband Jackie Barrett of Dedham, Bonifazio of Attleboro, Alex and his wife Cristina of Dedham, Jerry and his wife Monique of Westwood, Charlie and his wife Mary of Dedham. Also survived by 18 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Devoted daughter of the late Alexander and Margaret McLellan. Sister of Joan Cantone, Helen Antonelli and the late Mary MacDonald, John, Alexander, Neil, Edward and Joseph McLellan. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Late employee of the Boston Public Schools cafeteria. The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at Briarwood Rehabilitation Center, Needham, MA, for the care and comfort they provided Barbara in her final days. Barbara was laid to rest at St. Joseph's Cemetery in a private family service on Friday, May 22, 2020. A memorial celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Barbara can be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association or St Jude Children's Hospital. Robert J. Lawler & Crosby www.lawlerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 24, 2020