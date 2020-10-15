CELESTE, Barbara A. (Lombardi) Of Norwood, formerly of Brighton, passed away on October 14th. Loving mother of James and his wife Deborah of Wilmington, Joseph of St. Petersburg, FL, Frank of South Boston and Steven of Orlando, FL. Dear grandmother of Jimmy, Matthew, Janelle, Isabella, Gabriella, Ariella, David, Joseph and Gianna. Sister of David Lombardi of Woodbury, MN, Joseph Lombardi of Holliston and Patricia Mitchell of Watertown. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and family members. Relatives and friends are invited to Visiting Hours in the DeVito Funeral Home, 761 Mt. Auburn St., WATERTOWN, on Sunday from 1-4 pm. A private Funeral Mass will be held on Monday in Sacred Heart Church. Burial to follow in Mt. Auburn Cemetery. All attendees are required to wear face coverings, practice social distancing and pay their respects and exit the Funeral Home promptly to allow other guests to enter. A limited number of guests will be allowed in the building at one time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Barbara to Alzheimer's Dementia Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or alz.org/donate
