Henry J. Burke & Sons Funeral Home
56 Washington Street
Wellesley Hills, MA 02481
(781) 235-1481
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Henry J. Burke & Sons Funeral Home
56 Washington Street
Wellesley Hills, MA 02481
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Paul's Catholic Church
502 Washington St.
Wellesley, MA
View Map
CHARLTON, Barbara A. (Grimm) Passed away peacefully on August 8, 2019, two days before her 82nd birthday. She grew up on Long Island, New York and attended Adelphi University. In 1958, she married William E. Charlton and began a series of moves that would take her all over the United States. After 18 relocations, she and her family settled in Wellesley, MA in 1976. She leaves behind her devoted husband Bill and her cherished children Bill (Joni), Beth Roy (Randy), and Craig (Dawn). She was the adored Mema to her 6 grandchildren, Bill and Curtis Charlton, Kate and Alex Roy and Eric and Brian Charlton. She also leaves behind her beloved brother Barry Grimm and his wife Beverly, nephews and niece, Kenneth, Christopher and Nancy, and many dear friends from around the world. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Visiting Hours on Thursday, August 15 from 6-8 p.m. at Henry J. Burke & Sons Funeral Home, 56 Washington Street, WELLESLEY. Funeral Mass to be celebrated on Friday, August 16th at 10:00 a.m. at St. Paul's Catholic Church, 502 Washington St., Wellesley. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Barbara's memory either to The Shadow Fund, c/o Massachusetts School of Law, 500 Federal Street, Andover, MA 01810 or to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, PO Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284. Henry J. Burke & Sons BurkeFamilyFuneralHomes.com
