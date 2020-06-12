Boston Globe Obituaries
BARBARA A. (NARDONE) COLLINS

COLLINS, Barbara A. (Nardone) Age 82. Of South Boston, formerly of Charlestown, June 11, 2020. Beloved wife of the late William F. Collins, Jr. Devoted mother of William J. Collins & wife Stacy. Loving Nana to Ashleigh Collins. Beloved sister of Dorothea Nardone, Robert Nardone, Frances Doherty & the late Mary Stearns, John & Joseph Nardone. Also many loving nieces, nephews & friends. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Barbara's Graveside Service on Wednesday, June 17, at 11 AM at Blue Hills Cemetery, 700 West St., Braintree (please meet at cemetery office at 10:45 AM). There are no Funeral Home Visiting Hours. Kindly make a memorial donation in Barbara's name to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. For obituary & online condolences,

Published in The Boston Globe on June 14, 2020
