COLLINS, Barbara A. (Nardone) Age 82. Of South Boston, formerly of Charlestown, June 11, 2020. Beloved wife of the late William F. Collins, Jr. Devoted mother of William J. Collins & wife Stacy. Loving Nana to Ashleigh Collins. Beloved sister of Dorothea Nardone, Robert Nardone, Frances Doherty & the late Mary Stearns, John & Joseph Nardone. Also many loving nieces, nephews & friends. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Barbara's Graveside Service on Wednesday, June 17, at 11 AM at Blue Hills Cemetery, 700 West St., Braintree (please meet at cemetery office at 10:45 AM). There are no Funeral Home Visiting Hours. Kindly make a memorial donation in Barbara's name to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. For obituary & online condolences,
Published in The Boston Globe on June 14, 2020