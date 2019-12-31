|
CURRAN, Barbara A. Of New Bloomfield, PA, formally of Woburn, December 30th. Beloved daughter of the late Albert and Barbara (Bucci) Curran. Cherished sister of Albert Curran, his wife Linda of Concord, Cheryl Curran, her wife Pam Courtleigh of Rockport, Thomas Curran, his wife Kelly of Gloucester and Michael Curran, his wife Patricia of Bradford. Loving aunt of Christopher and Evan Curran, Chelsea Verrington, Nora, Logan, James and Tyler Curran. Dear friend of Annnette Mullen and Deb Strawser. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Barbara's Church, 138 Cambridge Road, Woburn on Monday, January 6th, at 11 a.m. Burial will take place at the convenience of the family. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to Calling Hours, Monday morning from 9-10:30 in the Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main Street, WOBURN, MA, prior to the Mass. Remembrances may be made in Barbara's memory to the Duncannon Senior Citizens Center, 27 North High St., Duncannon, PA 17020. www.lynch-cantillon.com 781 - 933 - 0400
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 4, 2020