BARBARA A. (LINDSTOL) CURTIS


1930 - 2019
BARBARA A. (LINDSTOL) CURTIS Obituary
CURTIS, Barbara A. (Lindstol) Of Brooksby Village, Peabody, formerly of Boxford & North Hampton, NH, age 89, July 3rd, beloved wife of 64 years to the late Richard Edmond Curtis, passed away peacefully, July 3, 2019 at her home. Barbara is survived by her daughter, Joyce E. Curtis of Boxford, her sons, Paul Curtis & his wife Charlene of Newtown, PA & David Curtis & his wife Nancy of Boxford, her beloved grandchildren, Susan C. Weigel of Malden & Brett Curtis of Newtown, PA, her sister, Carol Erickson & her husband Ramey of Rutland & several nieces & nephews. She was the sister of the late Norma Roberts. No service is currently planned. Donations in Barbara's memory may be made to Windrush Farm, online at https://windrushfarm41785.thankyou4caring.org/ or to Spaulding Rehab Spinal cord Injury Rehab, at: https://giving.spauldingnetwork.org/donate To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.odonnellfuneralservice.com www.odonnellfuneralservice.com

Published in The Boston Globe on July 11, 2019
