BARBARA A. DIPIETRO

BARBARA A. DIPIETRO Obituary
DiPIETRO, Barbara A. Of Dunedin, Florida formerly of Lexington, December 24. Wife of the late Joseph P. Barowski. Mother of Dennis A. Barowski and wife Jean of Tyngsboro and Joseph P. Barowski, Jr. and wife Sarah of Bedford. Grandmother of Hannah, Joey, Janelle, Melissa and Monique. Great-grandmother of Kaya and Jordan. Sister of Anita Sabatino, Brenda Snow, Doreen Piacitelli and the late Anthony "Skippy" DiPietro. Services will be held in May. For details, visit devitofuneralhomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 29, 2019
