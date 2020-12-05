FORESTA, Barbara A. (Lavers Glennon) Age 81, of Chelsea, MA, and formerly of Deerfield Beach, FL, passed from this life into the next on the 18th of November, 2020. Barbara was the eldest daughter of Laura R. (Woodlock) Lavers and Leslie A. Lavers. A loving and devoted wife, Barbara was twice widowed, predeceased by her husbands Dennis F. Glennon and Robert M. Foresta. A beloved mother, Barbara is survived by her children, Laura Glennon of Chelsea, Judith Frazier and partner Scott Menowske of Winchester and (her favorite) son John Glennon of Chelsea. Barbara was the loving grandmother of Jessica Vasquez, Alyssa Vozzella, Adrienne Morales and Cecilia Frazier, and was predeceased by grandson Jordan Robinson, with whom she shared a special bond. Barbara was an active and affectionate GG (great-grandmother) and will be greatly missed by her seven great-grandchildren. Barbara was the dear sister of Estella England and Joan Gallagher (deceased), and cousin and best friend of Brenda K. Woodlock. Also remembering Barbara are her stepchildren, Robyn Foresta of NY and Christopher Foresta of TX and their spouses and children, her many brothers and sisters-in-law, Glennon and Foresta, and many, many nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, December 11, 2020 at 10AM at St. Rose of Lima Church, 601 Broadway, Chelsea, MA 02150. Relatives and close friends are respectfully invited to attend the Mass. Interment will be conducted at a later date. Please follow social distancing guidelines while attending this service. Please note that church capacity will be limited in accordance with these guidelines. Barbara's family is thankful for your condolences and wishes that you remain safe and avoid gatherings which may promote Covid transmission; consequently, a Memorial Service and celebration of Barbara's life is planned post Covid. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Barbara's name to an Alzheimer's research charity of your choice
