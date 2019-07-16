GILLIS, Barbara A. Born in Brookline, MA, August 18, 1916, passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019 in Cohasset, MA.



A lifelong Scituate visitor, she became a permanent resident of Scituate in 1970.



Predeceased by her husband Ray, her best chum Norma, her parents Molly and Robert McCue, her sister Edith Hershel, her brother John and a nephew John McCue.



She passed with loving family by her side and received visits from dozens of family and friends over the last few weeks. Her personality and wit ever-present, not more than a week prior to her passing she was coaching a visiting chaplain on how to maintain the congregation's attention during sermons.



She leaves a large extended family including her son Jay Gillis (and Debbie) of Stafford, VA; daughter, Sandra Puraty (and Randy) of Carlsbad, CA; son Scott Gillis of Miami, FL, 12 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and dozens of nieces, nephews and extended family members.



She was a remarkable and strong woman, despite being legally blind with severe hearing loss; she lived at home alone and independently with the support of her extended network of family and friends until this past January. Her niece Dot Cook, also of Scituate, was Barbara's rock and pillar enabling her to maintain her independence since the loss of her husband in 1997. Together they were often referred to as the dynamic duo, sharing laughs and stories with whoever would listen.



A proud disabled veteran, she served as a US Navy WAVE during WWII and retired from the US Navy Reserves.



A pioneer in business, her professional career with John Hancock Mutual Life Insurance Company included being named the first female regional underwriter coordinator in the company's history.



Later in life Barbara was active in various groups, one of her favorites was the vision support group that met monthly at the Hingham Senior Center where she served as coordinator for many years. Diagnosed with macular degeneration, the support group helped her and other low vision members better cope with life skills.



Visitation will be held on Friday July 19, 2019 from 4-7pm at Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home, 382 First Parish Road, SCITUATE. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 10am from St. Mary of the Nativity Church, 1 Kent St., Scituate. Donations to the Vision Support Group are requested in lieu of flowers. Donations may be made in Barbara's name to the Hingham Elder Services, Attn: Vision Support Group 224 Central Street, Hingham, MA 02043 or a . Words of comfort can be left at



richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com Published in The Boston Globe on July 17, 2019