GLEEKMAN, Barbara A. (Zonis) Of Roslindale, formerly of West Newton, on Saturday, June 1, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Wallace J. Gleekman. Devoted mother of Dr. Hilary A. Gleekman-Greenberg and her husband Dr. William J. Greenberg, and the late Nina R. Gleekman. Loving grandmother of Robert, David, and Evan Greenberg. Graveside Services will be held at Shara Tfilo Cemetery, 776 Baker St., West Roxbury on Sunday, June 2 at 2 PM. The family will be seating shiva at their Scarsdale, NY home on Monday and Tuesday from 4-9 PM. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the , 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02152 or to SHARE, 165 West 46th St., Suite 712, New York, NY 10036. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 2, 2019