HAGGIE, Barbara A. (Flynn) Age 69, of Newton, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Sat., Aug 3, after a short battle with lung cancer. Loving mother of Kristen Bellevue and her husband Jack of Holliston and the late George Haggie IV; grandmother of George Haggie V. and fiancée Justine, Scott Giles Jr., and James Bellevue; and great-grandmother of Connor Haggie. Barbara is also survived by her brothers and sisters-in-law, Dana and Rose Flynn of Newton, William and Amy Flynn of Newton, Kevin and Sandra Flynn of Newton, Alan and Stephanie Flynn of Waltham, and several nieces and nephews. Barbara was also predeceased by her parents William "Porky" and Jean Flynn. Barbie was best known for her wonderful cooking skills. For many years, she was the cook at The Place, which was owned by her parents, Bill and Jean. Barbie had a smile on her face at all times and her laugh was constant and infectious to all. Although Heaven became much more fun since Barbie's arrival, she will be dearly missed by her family and friends. Visiting Hours in the Magni FH, 365 Watertown St., Rt. 16, NEWTON, Fri., Aug. 9, from 4-7PM. Funeral Mass Sat., Aug. 10 at 10:30AM in Our Lady's Church, 573 Washington St., Newton. Burial is private. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The .
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 6, 2019