HAMILTON, Barbara A. (Bernard) Of Woburn, at the age of eighty-eight. Beloved wife of the late Matthew M. Hamilton. Dear sister of John "Jackie" Bernard of Billerica and the late Mary McGondel, Ruth Lennon, Elizabeth Borgeson and Francis X. Bernard. Cherished aunt of over 20 nieces and nephews and their families. Due to the current situation we are experiencing with the Coronavirus, arrangements are private and under the direction of the Lynch – Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main Street, WOBURN. www.lynch-cantillon.com 781-933-0400
Published in The Boston Globe on May 10, 2020