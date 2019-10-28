|
HART, Barbara A. (Steele) Retired Nurse and Social Worker Age 83, of Jamaica Plain, formerly of Hull, passed away at home on October 24, 2019. Loving mother of Pamela and Nabih El-Lakkis of Belmont, Amy and Pedro Hart-Rodriguez of Roslindale, and J. Russell and Elizabeth Hart of Wellesley. Devoted grandmother of Michael, Julia, Amanda, David, Eric (deceased), Chelsey, Peter, Ryan, Natalie, and Dylan. Great-grandmother of Michael, Jr., Noel and Elena. Sister of late Donald and his wife Maria Steele, the late John Steele and his wife Anita, and sister to late Jean Nadroski. Survived by six nieces and nephews. Started her nursing career at Met State Hospital in Waltham and continued working at Fernald State Hospital, assisting patients with mental/physical challenges in the Awareness Center. After, she worked at Glenside Hospital (Arbor Hospital-JP). She also worked with patients with mental health issues for many years. While working/being a single mom, she got her Master's degree at BU in social work. She worked with battered women in Cambridge, homeless veterans at Lemuel Shattuck Hospital, and the homeless at the Pine Street Inn. She retired in her 70's. She dedicated her life to service, animals, and her family. Funeral Service will be held on November 3rd, at 2pm, at the Forest Hills Covenant Church, 455 Arborway, Jamaica Plain. Burial to follow at Forest Hills Cemetery. Donations can be made in her memory to The MSPCA- Angell in Jamaica Plain or The Pine Street Inn.
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 30, 2019