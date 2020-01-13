|
|
JESORALDO, Barbara A. (Shea) Of Saugus, January 11. Beloved wife of the late Vincent J. Jesoraldo. Loving mother of James Jesoraldo of NH & his wife Seda, Susan Burke & her husband Billy of Revere, Linda Bolduc & her husband David of Saugus. Loving grandmother of 3 grandsons and 3 great-granddaughters. Dear sister of Nancy Robinson of Reading. An Hour of Visitation will be held in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS, on Thursday 9 a.m. – 10 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in Blessed Sacrament Church, 14 Summer St., Saugus at 10:30 a.m. Relative and friends are invited to attend. Interment Riverside Cemetery, Saugus. For directions & condolences, www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 14, 2020