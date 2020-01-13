Boston Globe Obituaries
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
10:30 AM
Blessed Sacrament Church
14 Summer St.
Saugus, MA
View Map
BARBARA A. (SHEA) JESORALDO

JESORALDO, Barbara A. (Shea) Of Saugus, January 11. Beloved wife of the late Vincent J. Jesoraldo. Loving mother of James Jesoraldo of NH & his wife Seda, Susan Burke & her husband Billy of Revere, Linda Bolduc & her husband David of Saugus. Loving grandmother of 3 grandsons and 3 great-granddaughters. Dear sister of Nancy Robinson of Reading. An Hour of Visitation will be held in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS, on Thursday 9 a.m. – 10 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in Blessed Sacrament Church, 14 Summer St., Saugus at 10:30 a.m. Relative and friends are invited to attend. Interment Riverside Cemetery, Saugus. For directions & condolences, www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 14, 2020
