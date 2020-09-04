LAUGHLIN, Barbara A. (Dooley) Passed away peacefully in her home, with her family by her side. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 62 years, Edward T. Laughlin, Sr., her parents, Joseph W. and Barbara L. (Coleman) Dooley, and her brother, Judge Andrew J. Dooley.
Barbara was a thirteen-year resident of Raynham, though lived most of her life in Taunton. She graduated from St. Mary's High School (where she served as Class President), and Boston University. She married the love of her life and they were blessed with four wonderful children: Jo-Ann, Jane, Joyce and Ted, two adored sons-in-law: Ed Goodrich and Dave George, three incredible grandsons: Eddy, Dan (Courtney) and Matt (Alana) Goodrich: three beautiful granddaughters: Erin Goodrich, Grace and Caroline George, and a beloved great-granddaughter, Lillian Jane Goodrich.
Barbara was fiercely proud to be both Irish and a lifelong Democrat. Her first memorable political campaign began early in life, when her father was a candidate for Representative to the Massachusetts State Legislature. Barbara's mother was alerted by a neighbor that her four year old girl was on the corner with her doll carriage bearing a "Joe Dooley for Representative!" sign. Her father won, and Barbara Ann was on her way to a lifetime of political involvement.
In the fall of 1980, then-candidate for Mayor, Dick Johnson, called and asked if Barbara would be part of the Johnson team, should he be victorious. He was elected, and that team served the city of Taunton for ten years. During this time, Mayor Johnson appointed Barbara as the first woman Assistant to the Mayor in the history of Taunton and she was honored by the Portuguese community in Taunton, naming her "Woman of the Year."
In 1992, Barbara accepted the position of Chief of Staff for Senator Joan M. Menard, Majority Whip of the Massachusetts State Senate, relishing the opportunity to further engage in state politics in Somerset and Fall River. During her time with Senator Menard, Barbara was honored as an "Unsung Heroine" in 2006 by the Massachusetts Commission on the Status of Women for "Making Massachusetts a better place to live and work" and was appointed as Co-Chair of the Taunton Democratic City Committee. Barbara retired from her position in 2011.
Above all, and more than any professional accomplishments in her life, Barbara was a devoted wife, mother, aunt, grandmother and great-grandmother, valuing time with her family over everything. Her children and grandchildren (and dog Maggie) adored her and included her in every aspect of their lives. Vacations and summers were spent together at Disney, on Long Pond in Lakeville and Chatham and West Dennis on the Cape. She was always eager and thrilled to attend every sporting event, cookout, shopping trip and impromptu overnight stay at one of her children's homes. She was always engaging and present, willing to contribute her love, advice and insight.
To say she will be missed is a vast understatement. She made everyone she met feel special, and had lifelong and new friends she cherished. She was the center and the heart of our family. Our love for her is immeasurable and we will be lost without her. We take comfort in the thought of how much she loved and was loved. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Ann's Church in Raynham on Tuesday, September 8th at 11 AM. Relatives and Friends are welcome to attend. Interment will be at St. Francis Cemetery in Taunton. Arrangements by the O'Keefe-Wade Funeral Home in TAUNTON. Visit our website, okeefewade.com
Donations in Barbara's memory may be made to Compassionate Care Hospice, 100 Myles Standish Blvd., Suite 103, Taunton, MA 02780 or to the ASPCA at www.aspca.org