Services
Burke & Blackington Funeral Home
1479 Washington St
West Newton, MA 02465
(617) 527-0986
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
9:15 AM - 10:15 AM
Bethany Health Care Center
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
10:15 AM
Bethany Health Care Center
BARBARA A. LEAHY

BARBARA A. LEAHY Obituary
LEAHY, Barbara A. Formerly of Newton, died Friday, January 31st at Bethany Health Care Center in Framingham. The daughter of the late James J. and Mary C. Leahy, she was predeceased by her siblings: Eleanor Rose and her husband Kenneth, Louise, Marie, James and Frances Leahy and her niece Denise Rose. She is survived by her sister Jeanne Leahy CSJ of Bethany, Framingham and her niece Cynthia Gaertner her husband Todd and their children of Florida. Friends will gather at Bethany Health Care Center on Wednesday, February 5th. Visiting Hours will be from 9:15 to 10:15 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:15 AM. Burial will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ms. Leahy's memory may be made to Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston, 637 Cambridge St., Boston, Massachusetts 02135. Burke & Blackington BurkeFamilyFuneralHomes.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 4, 2020
