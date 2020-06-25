|
LOMBARD-ANGIULO, Barbara A. Of Nahant – Barbara A. Lombard–Angiulo passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 23rd at her residence in Nahant surrounded by her loving family. She was the life partner of the late Jerry J. Angiulo. Born in Boston and raised in East Boston, Barbara was the daughter of the late Stephen A. and Edith L. (Cuddi) Lombardozzi. Authority, Honesty, Leadership, Life of the party… are all of the things that Barbara abided by. There are not many people that could say they achieved nearly as many adventures as our MOM has completed in her 80 years. From her start as a cocktail waitress at Jay's Lounge where she met Dad in the 1960's, to her many travels around the world such as skiing the Swiss Alps with Auntie Laurie, Italy with our late sister, Thais, and jet setting here there and everywhere to visit family and friends, Mom made all holidays extra special and always included the whole extended family by reaching out with her amazing Christmas Cards. Her latest accomplishment was becoming "Nanna A." to Baby G. She was a one of a kind and extraordinary woman who could light up a bar stool with a glass of Cutty and a Benson and Hedges in her hand, no matter what the "rules" were. Mom always kept her "girls" near and dear but made room for the Johnny-come-lately's and brought them under her enormous wings and swept them into the kitchen in Nahant. Never missing a dancing ball or a milestone birthday, Mom celebrated in style at every possible occasion and will continue setting trends along her final ride. Barbara is survived by her two beloved children, Gennaro Jay Angiulo and his fiancée, Gabriella, and Barbara Jay "B-Jay" Angiulo all of Nahant; her stepson Jason B. Angiulo of Nahant; her cherished grandson, "The Prince" Gennaro Francesco Angiulo; her brother, Stephen A. Lombardozzi and his wife, Nancy, of FL; three nephews, Stephen Lombardozzi, John Lombardozzi and his wife Lisa, and Christopher Lombardozzi and his wife, Tracy. She was predeceased by her stepdaughter, Thais Susan Angiulo. Barbara is also survived by many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews; and her loyal companion, Ziggy the cat. In lieu of flowers, donations in Barbara's memory may be made to the Northeast Animal Shelter, at northeastanimalshelter.org/donations/memorial-tribute or to the MGH Cancer Center in Danvers, at giving.massgeneral.org/cancer/donate/. SERVICE INFORMATION Friends and family who wish to pay their respects to Barbara, may drive by the family home at 9 Vernon St., Nahant, on Monday from Noon – 2 p.m. For everyone's safety, please follow this route: follow Nahant Rd. to the very end and then take a right onto Vernon St. Funeral services at the request of the deceased are private. For condolences, please visit www.BisbeePorcella.com.
Published in The Boston Globe from June 26 to June 27, 2020