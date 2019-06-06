|
LOPES, Barbara A. Of Dorchester, June 1st. Mother of Cynthia Lopes Jefferson of Roxbury, Carleen Lopes of Mattapan, and Dr. Sharon Lopes Redd and her husband, Franklin of Roxbury. Sister of Margaret Gomes of New Bedford, Evelyn Monteiro of Milton, Laura Lewis of Easton, and Marie Crowley of Canton. She is also survived by 8 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, and a loving host of other relatives. Viewing, Monday, June 10th at 10AM., St. Katherine Drexel Parish, 517 Blue Hill Ave., Funeral Mass to follow at 11AM. Interment Mass National Cemetery, Bourne. To post a sympathy message for the family visit davisofboston.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 7, 2019