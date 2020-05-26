Boston Globe Obituaries
BARBARA A. (JOYCE) LUCAS

LUCAS, Barbara A. (Joyce) Of Somerville, May 24, 2020. Loving daughter of the late Mary M. (Nee) and John J. Joyce. Beloved wife of the late Michael J. Lucas. Devoted mother of Dianne Hamel and her husband Bruce of Arlington, Michael Lucas and Patricia Salvato, both of Somerville. Cherished grandmother of Patrick Salvato. Dear sister of the late John F. Joyce, Robert W. Joyce, Mary McDonough, Thomas Joyce and Catherine Phelan. Also lovingly survived by many nieces and nephews. Mrs. Lucas will be laid to rest with her late husband in Mount Benedict Cemetery, Boston. Funeral Services are private at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations in Barbara's name may be made to the at Barbara worked for the MBTA and John Hancock. For more information or to send a message of condolence, please visit www.dohertyfuneralservice.com George L. Doherty Funeral Service Somerville, MA
Published in The Boston Globe on May 28, 2020
