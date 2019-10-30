|
MACKENZIE, Barbara A. (Bingham) Of Cumberland, RI, formerly of Somerville and Milford. October 28, 2019. Beloved daughter of the Ralph and Eileen Bingham. Loving mother of Scott MacKenzie and his wife Shannon of Plainville and Kristen Turner and her husband David of Hopkinton. Sister of Eileen Breckell of Troy, NH, Ann Charette of Needham, and the late David Bingham. Also survived by 4 grandchildren. Former wife of Ralph MacKenzie of Wilmington. Relatives and friend are invited to a Visitation on Saturday Nov. 9th from 10-11:30 am at the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St., (Rt. 60, adjacent to St. Agnes Church) ARLINGTON. A Prayer Service will follow in the Funeral Home at 11:30 am, followed by her burial in Saint Paul's Cemetery, Arlington. For obituary, directions or to send a condolence visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 6, 2019