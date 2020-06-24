|
|
MAGUIRE, Barbara A. (Hogan) Of Wilmington, formerly of Stoneham, June 23, 2020. Beloved wife of Joseph P. Maguire. Lovingly survived by her special niece and caregiver, Patricia Spurr and her husband Richard of Wilmington. Further survived by many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews. Sister of the late Louise Constantine, Margaret Mahoney, Dorothea Rush, Jeanne Minghella, Edward, Francis, Eileen and Marion Hogan. Family and friends are respectfully invited to gather at the Dello Russo - Cavanaugh Family Funeral Home, 374 Main St., WILMINGTON, Friday, June 26th, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Dorothy Church, Main Street, Wilmington, at 11 a.m. Services will conclude with Burial at Wildwood Cemetery, Wilmington. It has been requested that, in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Barbara's memory to the Thomas & Edwina Devlin Scholarship Fund, 34 Pleasant Street, Stoneham, MA 02180. For complete obituary and to leave an online message of condolence, please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes
Wilmington - Medford - Woburn
Published in The Boston Globe on June 25, 2020