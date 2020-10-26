1/
BARBARA A. (ZUIS) MAHONEY
MAHONEY, Barbara A. (Zuis) Of Burlington, formerly of Dorchester, October 25. Beloved wife of the late Daniel H. Loving mother of Daniel M. Mahoney & his wife, Aileen Heidkamp, of Chicago, IL, Terry Giannetto & her husband, Michael, of Southborough, Bill & his wife, Lori, of Billerica, Peg Beauchemin & her husband, Ray, of Warwick, RI, Cathy Kubitz & her husband, Kurt, of Cork, Ireland, and Barbie MacLeod of Worcester. Proud grandmother of Matthew & Jason Mahoney, Kate Green, Kristina Gigliodoro, Marissa, Nicole, & Dominic Giannetto, Noah & Ethan Nicoletti, and Connor & Trevor MacLeod. Great-grandmother of Alexander & William Mahoney, Mikey Gigliodoro, and Luke Green. At Barbara's request, Funeral Services will be private. Memorials in Barbara's name may be made to the Friends of the Burlington Public Library, 22 Sears Street, Burlington, MA 01803. For an obituary and online guest book, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net. Arrangements by the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, BURLINGTON.


Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
