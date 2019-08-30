Boston Globe Obituaries
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 323-8600
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
9:00 AM
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Theresa of Avila Church
2078 Centre St
West Roxbury, MA
View Map
BARBARA A. MCCABE Obituary
McCABE, Barbara A. Of Framingham, passed peacefully at her home August 22, 2019, after a long illness. Her parents, John J. and Margaret A. McCabe, and her sisters, Eileen Duffey and Noreen McCabe, predeceased her. She leaves her brother Tom McCabe and his wife Claire of Medway, and her sister Mary Foley of Hyde Park, and her brother-in-law Stephen Duffey of Bellingham, and nieces and nephews; John Foley of Mashpee, Donna Foley of Nashville, TN, Michael McCabe of Norfolk, Kevin McCabe of Medfield, David McCabe of Oceanside, CA, Caitlin Sawka of Bellingham, and five grandnephews and three grandnieces. Barbara had a long, successful career at BankBoston, and retired from Santander in 2008. Funeral from the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, Thursday, September 5th, at 9 am. Followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 am, in St. Theresa of Avila Church, 2078 Centre St., West Roxbury. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in her memory to BAYPATH Elder Services, INC., 33 Boston Post Road West, Marlborough, MA, 01752-1853. For directions and guestbook www.gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 1, 2019
