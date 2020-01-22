Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home
263 Main Street
Woburn, MA 01801
(781) 933-0400
Funeral
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
9:00 AM
Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home
263 Main Street
Woburn, MA 01801
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Charles Church
280 Main Street
Woburn, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for BARBARA MCINTYRE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BARBARA A. (CALORE) MCINTYRE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BARBARA A. (CALORE) MCINTYRE Obituary
McINTYRE, Barbara A. (Calore) Of Woburn, January 21st. Beloved wife of the late Ronald C. McIntyre. Devoted mother of Linda M. Adams, her husband Randy of Billerica, Det. Daniel J. McIntyre, WPD, his wife Pam of North Reading, Kathleen O'Donnell, her husband Brennan of Plainville and Julie Pinto, her husband Joe of Methuen. Cherished "Nannie" of Kaila, Jessica, Lilly, Ava, Ryan, Julia, Erin, Molly, Joey and Christopher. Loving sister of Mary Hanifan, her late husband Donald of NH and Jane Salvati of Wakefield. Dear sister-in-law of Sandi McIntyre of Woburn and the late William McIntyre and Brian McIntyre. Barbara is also survived by dear nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A Funeral will be held from the Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main Street, WOBURN on Monday, January 27th at 9:00 A.M followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Charles Church, 280 Main Street, Woburn at 10. Interment in Woodbrook Cemetery, Woburn. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to Calling Hours, Sunday, 2-6. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in honor of Barbara to the Sturge-Weber Foundation, 12345 Jones Road, Suite 25, Houston, TX 77070, The Massachusetts Down Syndrome Congress, 20 Burlington Mall Rd., Suite 261, Burlington, MA 01803 or to the Lupus Foundation, 40 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. www.lynch-cantillon.com 781 - 933 - 0400
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BARBARA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -