McINTYRE, Barbara A. (Calore) Of Woburn, January 21st. Beloved wife of the late Ronald C. McIntyre. Devoted mother of Linda M. Adams, her husband Randy of Billerica, Det. Daniel J. McIntyre, WPD, his wife Pam of North Reading, Kathleen O'Donnell, her husband Brennan of Plainville and Julie Pinto, her husband Joe of Methuen. Cherished "Nannie" of Kaila, Jessica, Lilly, Ava, Ryan, Julia, Erin, Molly, Joey and Christopher. Loving sister of Mary Hanifan, her late husband Donald of NH and Jane Salvati of Wakefield. Dear sister-in-law of Sandi McIntyre of Woburn and the late William McIntyre and Brian McIntyre. Barbara is also survived by dear nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A Funeral will be held from the Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main Street, WOBURN on Monday, January 27th at 9:00 A.M followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Charles Church, 280 Main Street, Woburn at 10. Interment in Woodbrook Cemetery, Woburn. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to Calling Hours, Sunday, 2-6. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in honor of Barbara to the Sturge-Weber Foundation, 12345 Jones Road, Suite 25, Houston, TX 77070, The Massachusetts Down Syndrome Congress, 20 Burlington Mall Rd., Suite 261, Burlington, MA 01803 or to the Lupus Foundation, 40 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. www.lynch-cantillon.com 781 - 933 - 0400
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 24, 2020