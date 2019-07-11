Boston Globe Obituaries
|
George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
1305 Highland Avenue
Needham, MA 02492
(781) 444-0687
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
1305 Highland Ave.
Needham, MA
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
9:30 AM
George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
1305 Highland Ave.
Needham, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
Mary Immaculate of Lourdes Church
270 Elliot St.
Newton Upper Falls, MA
View Map
Resources
BARBARA A. NYHEN

BARBARA A. NYHEN Obituary
NYHEN, Barbara A. Longtime resident of Needham, formerly of Brookline, passed away peacefully on July 9, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Donald and Alice "Bobbie" (FitzGerald) Nyhen. Loving sister of Janet Kumar and her husband Omesh of RI, Robert Nyhen of Boston, Maureen Nyhen of Needham, Catherine Nyhen-O'Sullivan of NC, and the late James Nyhen and his surviving wife Cynthia of Malden. Aunt of Christopher, Michael and Anne Kumar, David O'Suilleabhain and Aisling O'Suilleabhain-Hoy. Great-aunt of Gabriella, Mia, Patrick, and Kayla Kumar, Aibhlin Hoy and Alina O'Suilleabhain. Barbara attended Boston State College and was a longtime employee of Brigham & Women's Hospital. Barbara was a member of The Sodality of Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception and Saint Rose of Lima and World Apostolate of Fatima. Visiting Hours at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 1305 Highland Ave., NEEDHAM, on Monday, July 15th from 4-8pm. Funeral from the funeral home on Tuesday, July 16th at 9:30am, followed by a Funeral Mass at Mary Immaculate of Lourdes Church, 270 Elliot St., Newton Upper Falls, at 10:30am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery, Needham. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Barbara'a memory to Ovations for the Cure 79 Main St., Suite 202, Framingham, MA 01702. For directions & guestbook gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Needham 781 444 0687
Published in The Boston Globe from July 12 to July 14, 2019
