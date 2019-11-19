|
|
O'LOUGHLIN, Barbara A. (Austin) Of Watertown, Nov. 18, 2019. Wife of the late Walter J. O'Loughlin. Devoted mother of David J. O'Loughlin & his partner Debbie Burke of Palm Beach Gardens, FL, James F. O'Loughlin & his wife Helen of Jacksonville, FL, Kathleen M. Coburn & her husband Dana of Southboro and Stephen P. O'Loughlin & his wife Connie of Hopkinton. Sister of Maureen Hoey & Anne Palmgren of Natick and the late Herbert, Kenneth & John Austin. Also survived by 11 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Funeral from the Stanton Funeral Home, 786 Mt. Auburn St. (Rt16), WATERTOWN on Saturday at 8 A.M. Funeral Mass in the Church of St. Luke, 132 Lexington St., Belmont at 9 A.M. Interment St. Patrick's Cemetery. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Friday 4-7 P.M. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to the would be appreciated.
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 21, 2019