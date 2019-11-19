Boston Globe Obituaries
Resources
BARBARA A. (AUSTIN) O'LOUGHLIN

BARBARA A. (AUSTIN) O'LOUGHLIN Obituary
O'LOUGHLIN, Barbara A. (Austin) Of Watertown, Nov. 18, 2019. Wife of the late Walter J. O'Loughlin. Devoted mother of David J. O'Loughlin & his partner Debbie Burke of Palm Beach Gardens, FL, James F. O'Loughlin & his wife Helen of Jacksonville, FL, Kathleen M. Coburn & her husband Dana of Southboro and Stephen P. O'Loughlin & his wife Connie of Hopkinton. Sister of Maureen Hoey & Anne Palmgren of Natick and the late Herbert, Kenneth & John Austin. Also survived by 11 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Funeral from the Stanton Funeral Home, 786 Mt. Auburn St. (Rt16), WATERTOWN on Saturday at 8 A.M. Funeral Mass in the Church of St. Luke, 132 Lexington St., Belmont at 9 A.M. Interment St. Patrick's Cemetery. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Friday 4-7 P.M. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to the would be appreciated.

Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 21, 2019
