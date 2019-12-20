|
O'REGAN, Barbara A. (Downey) Age 81, of Somerville, December 19, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Cornelius F. "Buddy" O'Regan. Loving mother of Theresa "Terry" O'Meara and her husband Stephen of Burlington, Barbara "Fran" Dorant and her husband David of Natick, Cornelius F. O'Regan, Jr. of Somerville, William O'Regan and his partner William Boyer of Weymouth, Catherine O'Regan of Somerville and the late Maureen O'Regan. Dear sister of Lillian Rudgis of Somerville and the late Arthur Downey. Devoted grandmother of Kristen, Paul and Timothy O'Meara, Michael, Sean, Brandon and Molly O'Regan, Nicholas Dorant, Kayla and Emily O'Regan and great-grandmother of Tremaine Peterson and Stella DeMarco. Funeral procession from the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), SOMERVILLE, Monday morning at 9am followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Catherine of Genoa Church, Somerville at 10am. Relatives and friends invited. Calling Hours Sunday 12-4pm. Interment private. Past President of the Somerville High School Mothers Football Club. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Barbara's memory to the Catholic Charities, 275 West Broadway, Boston, MA 02127. For more information, please visit dohertyfuneralservice.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 21, 2019