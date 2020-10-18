RAFTERY, Barbara A. Formerly of Chestnut Hill, passed away on October 17, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late John M. and Gertrude E. (Mahoney) Raftery. Devoted sister of the late Mary E. Raftery and the late John M. Raftery; and sister-in-law of Barbara Raftery of Hull. Dear aunt of J. Michael Raftery and his wife, Hilda, of Groton, W. Paul Raftery of Hingham, Kevin C. Raftery and his wife, Laura, of Rockland, Joan E. Santos and her husband, Carlos, of Weymouth, and Susan M. McDonough and her husband, Michael, of Hull. Dear grandaunt of John, Erica, Brian and Andrew Raftery and Mari McDonough. Barbara graduated from Notre Dame Academy, where she was the sole female recipient of a full scholarship awarded by the Archdiocese of Boston. She continued her education at Emmanuel College, where she received a bachelor's of arts degree and went on to earn her master's degree from Simmons College. Following graduation, she pursued a career in the administration office at Emmanuel College. After leaving Emmanuel to care for her ailing mother, she worked and volunteered for several years at Catholic Charities in Boston. Barbara was an avid Red Sox fan and shared her love of gardening with her godson, W. Paul Raftery. She enjoyed trips to Tanglewood with her sister and vacations on Cape Cod. She had a fondness for sweets and made the best shortbread cookies. She was kind-hearted and always put the needs of others before her own. She will be sadly missed. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday, October 22 at St. Lawrence Church, 774 Boylston St.,Chestnut Hill, MA. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Interment will be in Holyhood Cemetery in Brookline. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Arc of the South Shore, 20 Pond Park Road, Hingham, MA 02043. Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home www.bellodeafuneralhome.com