ROCCO, Barbara A. (Dorion) Of Everett and Harwich Port, age 85, passed away on November 15, 2020, after a lengthy battle with Dementia, along with numerous physical ailments. Barbara was the beloved wife of the late Richard S. for over 55 years. Loving mother of Richard Jr. and his wife Daniela of Lynnfield. Sister of the late Geraldine Dorion. Barbara is also survived by her adored granddaughters, Sara, Emma and Lily Domenica, all of Lynnfield. Barbara was the oldest daughter of Mary Dorion and Joseph Ramuglia.
Barbara was raised in Cambridge by her mother, Mary, and shared a childhood with her late sister, Geraldine, before Geraldine passed away in her early teens. They struggled to survive for many years until an angel by the name of Joseph "Joe" Ramuglia showed up in their lives and took care of both mother, Mary, and daughter, Barbara, until his own death. Barbara eventually fell in love with and married Richard S. Rocco. Together, they lived and raised their one and only child, Richard S. Rocco Jr. on Second Street in Everett, surrounded by cousins that all resided in the same neighborhood. Barbara always loved staying active in clubs and organizations. She was involved in the Centre School Parent Teachers Association, Cub Scouts for the local kids, and helped organize summer beach parties for the Wyndemere Bluffs Association in Harwich Port. Later in life, she served as a trustee for the Parlin Memorial Library in Everett for many years.
As Barbara and Richard got into their "golden years" they would split time between Del Ray Beach, Florida and Harwich Port, yet always returning to Everett for the holiday season. They were avid travelers and visited destinations from Europe to the Far East. Although later in life, no matter where Barbara was, she had to check in with her beloved family. Her son Richard, his wife, Daniela, and three grandchildren were always first and foremost on her mind. She lived to listen to the stories that flowed from Sara, Emma or Lily around the dinner table and lit up like a beacon of joy hearing them talk.
Ultimately time caught up with Barbara and she was called home to be with her departed husband, Richard; mother, Mary; father, Joe; and sister, Geraldine. May they all rest in peace and embrace each other eternally. God Bless you, Barbara, you are finally at peace.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family has chosen a private Funeral Service for the safety and protection of those who loved her. Please omit flowers, donations may be made in memory of Mrs. Rocco to the Dementia Society of America
by mail to PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901 or online www.DementiaSociety.org/donate
.