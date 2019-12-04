|
RYAN, Barbara A. (Connors) Of East Walpole, December 2, 2019, age 83 years. Beloved wife of the late George E. Ryan. Loving mother of Barbara M. Ryan of Mansfield, Maureen A. Gillis and her husband, Donald, of East Walpole, Sandra M. Duff and her husband, Pat, of Easton, Michael G. Ryan and his wife, Barbara, of Plainville. Cherished grandmother of Lindsay, Bobby, Jennifer, Brien, Kelsey, Brittany, Kerry and Christopher. Great-grandmother of Michael and Nicholas. Sister of Joan DiGiacomo of Needham and Janice Tracia of Shrewsbury. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Barbara's Life Celebration on Sunday, from 2 to 5PM, in the James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, 48 Common Street, WALPOLE. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Saint Mary's Church, 176 Washington Street, East Walpole, on Monday at 10AM. Interment will follow in Saint Joseph's Cemetery, West Roxbury. Memorial donations may be made to: Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Delaney Funeral Home www.delaneyfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 6, 2019