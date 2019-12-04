Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
DELANEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
48 Common Street
Walpole, MA 02081
508-668-1960
Resources
More Obituaries for BARBARA RYAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BARBARA A. (CONNORS) RYAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BARBARA A. (CONNORS) RYAN Obituary
RYAN, Barbara A. (Connors) Of East Walpole, December 2, 2019, age 83 years. Beloved wife of the late George E. Ryan. Loving mother of Barbara M. Ryan of Mansfield, Maureen A. Gillis and her husband, Donald, of East Walpole, Sandra M. Duff and her husband, Pat, of Easton, Michael G. Ryan and his wife, Barbara, of Plainville. Cherished grandmother of Lindsay, Bobby, Jennifer, Brien, Kelsey, Brittany, Kerry and Christopher. Great-grandmother of Michael and Nicholas. Sister of Joan DiGiacomo of Needham and Janice Tracia of Shrewsbury. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Barbara's Life Celebration on Sunday, from 2 to 5PM, in the James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, 48 Common Street, WALPOLE. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Saint Mary's Church, 176 Washington Street, East Walpole, on Monday at 10AM. Interment will follow in Saint Joseph's Cemetery, West Roxbury. Memorial donations may be made to: Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Delaney Funeral Home www.delaneyfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BARBARA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DELANEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -