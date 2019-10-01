|
|
SALAMONE, Barbara A. (Dunn) Of Waltham, Sept. 29th, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Alfonso Salamone and cherished mother of the late Carol McCormick.
Devoted & loving mother of Paul D. Salamone and his wife Karen of Watertown; and Janice E. Quaranto of Waltham. In addition, she is survived by 7 cherished grandchildren and 14 adoring great-grandchildren.
Daughter of the late George and Anna (Douglas) Dunn, she was the sister of Geraldine, George, Meredith and Dorothea Dunn.
Relatives & Friends are respectfully invited to attend a Funeral Service in celebration of Barbara's life in the Mary Catherine Chapel of Brasco & Sons Memorial, 773 Moody St., WALTHAM on Friday morning at 10:30. Interment will follow at Mount Feake Cemetery in Waltham. Visiting Hours will be held in the Funeral Home on Thursday from 3 - 7 p.m. For the complete obituary, guestbook & additional information, please refer to: BrascoFuneralHome.com
Waltham 781-893-6260
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 2, 2019