BARBARA A. (DUNN) SALAMONE

BARBARA A. (DUNN) SALAMONE
SALAMONE, Barbara A. (Dunn) Of Waltham, Sept. 29th, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Alfonso Salamone and cherished mother of the late Carol McCormick.

Devoted & loving mother of Paul D. Salamone and his wife Karen of Watertown; and Janice E. Quaranto of Waltham. In addition, she is survived by 7 cherished grandchildren and 14 adoring great-grandchildren.

Daughter of the late George and Anna (Douglas) Dunn, she was the sister of Geraldine, George, Meredith and Dorothea Dunn.

Relatives & Friends are respectfully invited to attend a Funeral Service in celebration of Barbara's life in the Mary Catherine Chapel of Brasco & Sons Memorial, 773 Moody St., WALTHAM on Friday morning at 10:30. Interment will follow at Mount Feake Cemetery in Waltham. Visiting Hours will be held in the Funeral Home on Thursday from 3 - 7 p.m. For the complete obituary, guestbook & additional information, please refer to: BrascoFuneralHome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 2, 2019
