SARGENT, Barbara A. (Gullich) Longtime resident of Scituate, formerly of Norwood, passed away January 9, 2020. She was the beloved wife of nearly 57 years to the late Kenneth M. Sargent, Jr. who predeceased her in 2009. Born and raised in Norwood, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Harriet (Holman) Gullich. She was a graduate of Norwood High School and went on to earn a Bachelor's degree from Bridgewater Teachers' College. She worked for 2 years as a teacher in East Walpole, and began teaching in Scituate Public Schools in 1952 until her retirement in 1990. She was an avid reader and loved to knit. She taught knitting in Scituate's adult evening school for many years. She was a longtime member of the First Trinitarian Congregational Church in Scituate and was a past matron of the Order of the Eastern Star Dorothy Bradford Chapter as well as the Scituate Chapter, having been a member of the OES for over 70 years. Devoted mother of Kenneth M. Sargent, III of Quincy. Cherished grandmother of Kathryn, Melissa and Karl Sargent, who lovingly referred to her as "Barbie." Loving sister of the late Catherine Williams and Harriet Kiessling. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral Service on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 11 AM at Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home, 382 First Parish Rd., SCITUATE. Visiting Hours Tuesday, January 14, 2020 from 4-8 PM with an Eastern Star service at 7 PM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Interment Trinity Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory made to the Margaret H. Finbow Scholarship, Grand Chapter of Massachusetts OES, P.O. Box 600583, Newtonville, MA 02460 and/or the Harriet H. Kiessling Memorial Scholarship Fund at Walpole Scholarship Foundation, P.O. Box 5, South Walpole, MA 02071 would be appreciated. Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home
781-545-0196
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 12, 2020