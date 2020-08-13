|
SMITH, Barbara A. "Daisy" (Gilboy) Age 73, of Marstons Mills, passed away peacefully at home on August 10, 2020 after a brief illness.
She was the beloved wife of James Michael Smith. Born in Boston, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Margaret (Kenneally) Gilboy. Barbara grew up in Quincy and graduated from St. Gregory High School in Dorchester and attended Mount Saint Vincent University in Halifax, Nova Scotia.
Barbara worked at many jobs over the years and was employed at Northeastern University, Jordan Marsh, and for many years at various banks - State Street Bank, US Trust Co., and ultimately, she retired from the private wealth management division of Bank of America.
Barbara was a supporter of the American Cancer Society and volunteered, after retiring, at the Cape Cancer Thrift Shop in West Barnstable.
Barbara loved the beach, dancing, reading and spending time with family.
Barbara is survived by her husband James Michael Smith of Marstons Mills, stepdaughters Nicole Baumler of Hyannisport and Samantha Webb of Centerville, her brother Joseph M. Gilboy of Milton, 3 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gateway Center Drive, Clarksburg, MD 20871. Calling Hours will be 5-7 pm Tuesday, August 18th at the John-Lawrence Funeral Home, 3778 Falmouth Rd., MARSTONS MILLS, MA. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:00 am Wednesday, at Our Lady of Victory Church, 230 South Main St., Centerville, with Burial to follow in Beechwood Cemetery, Centerville. For online condolences and directions, please visit
www.johnlawrencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 16, 2020