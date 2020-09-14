ST. CYR, Barbara A. (Hawkes) Age 88, of Norwood, passed away September 12th. Barbara is survived by her husband and soulmate of 69 years, Albert C. St. Cyr of Norwood, her son Philip St. Cyr and his wife Beth of Sanford, ME, her daughter Deborah Caggiano and her husband Stephen of Canton, 4 grandchildren, Jeremy St. Cyr of Somerville, Ben St. Cyr and his husband Jason of Hollis, ME, Lauren O'Malley and her husband Michael of Walpole, and Michael Caggiano and his fiancée Carrie Krieger of Brooklyn, NY and six great-grandchildren. Due to the restrictions of Covid-19, a private Burial Service will be held at Knollwood Memorial Park. Donations may be made in Barbara's memory to Pappas Rehabilitation Hospital for Children, 3 Randolph St., Canton, MA 02021. For complete obituary and guestbook, see dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com
