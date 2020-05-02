|
SULLIVAN, Barbara A. (MacIntosh) Of Malden, May 2, 2020 in her 91st. year. Barbara was the beloved wife of the late Somerville Patrolman, John F. Sullivan. Devoted mother of John Boguz of Central City, CO, Kathleen Berry of Woburn, Patti A. Bement, Ellen M. Irvin and husband Dennis & AnnMarie Anderson and husband Ira, all of Malden. Barbara was the loving sister of the late Janet Bibbo, formerly of Pocasset & Patricia Edmunds, formerly of Somerville. Cherished grandmother of seven grandchildren & 2 great-grandchildren. Funeral arrangements under the care of the Weir-MacCuish Golden Rule Funeral Home, 144 Salem St., MALDEN. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private family Graveside Service will be held in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Barbara's memory may be made to the local, National MS Society. For obituary: www.weirfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020