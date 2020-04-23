|
TRIMACCO, Barbara A. (Conley) A longtime Billerica resident, formerly of Stoneham, died April 21. Beloved wife of Anthony Tirimacco. She was the sister of the late Marjorie Muse, Doris Butler, Judith Allen, & Edward, Daniel, Charles, Joseph, and Mary Conley. She is survived by many nieces and nephews to whom she was a loving aunt. Funeral Services will be private. Arrangements in the care of the McDonald-Finnegan Funeral Home, Stoneham. For obit/guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020