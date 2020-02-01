Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Barile Funeral Home
482 Main Street
Stoneham, MA 02180
(781) 438-2280
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Barile Funeral Home
482 Main Street
Stoneham, MA 02180
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
9:00 AM
Barile Funeral Home
482 Main Street
Stoneham, MA 02180
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Patrick Church
71 Central St.
Stoneham, MA
View Map
Interment
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
Saint Patrick's Cemetery
Elm Street
Stoneham , MA
View Map
More Obituaries for BARBARA WALSH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BARBARA A. (COLLINS) WALSH

WALSH, Barbara A. (Collins) Of Stoneham, January 31, 2020. Beloved wife of Joseph M. Walsh. Devoted mother of Jay Walsh and his wife Joanie, Kevin Walsh and his wife Linette, Mark Walsh and his wife Michaela and Kerri Moore and her husband Tom. Cherished grandmother of Ryan, Cam, Kyra, Tyler, Brenden, Will, Emma, Harper, Timmy, Riley and the late Casey. Dear sister of Fran Collins and his wife Rosemary and the late Bill Collins and his wife Kathy. Loving daughter of the late William and Helen (Noonan) Collins. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Barbara spent over 30 years as an English teacher in Somerville, Stoneham and Beverly, and dedicated her career to supporting her students in all aspects of their lives. She leaves a legacy of love of family, selflessness, assisting those in need, and unwavering faith. Funeral from the Barile Family Funeral Home, 482 Main St. (Rt. 28), STONEHAM, Wednesday, February 5th at 9am followed by a Funeral Mass Celebrating Barbara's Eternal Life in St. Patrick Church, 71 Central St., Stoneham at 10am. Family and friends are cordially invited to gather and share memories with the family on Tuesday from 3-7pm, in the Funeral Home. Parking attendants and elevator available. Interment St. Patrick's Cemetery, Stoneham. Please consider making donations in Barbara's memory to the Casey-Girl Foundation, Inc., 20 Susan Dr., Reading, MA 01867. For directions or to send a memorial condolence, www.barilefuneral.com or www.facebook.com/BarileFamilyFuneralHome Barile Family Funeral Homes

781.438.2280
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 2, 2020
