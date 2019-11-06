|
|
WILLIAMSON, Barbara A. (Corbo) Of Tewksbury, November 5, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert E. Williamson, Sr. Devoted mother of Barbara Rodwell of Tewksbury, Robert Williamson, Jr. of Wilmington, Paul Williamson and Charlene of Derry, NH, Donald Williamson and his wife Sharon Schumaci of Atkinson, NH, Diane Carroll and her late husband Dennis of Belmont, NH, Joan Marden of Hudson, NH, Jack Williamson and his wife Gail of Salem, NH, Debra Gormley and her husband Michael of Burlington, and Mary Williamson-Flight of Tewksbury. Loving grandmother of 19 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. Cherished sister of Mary Odenweller of Randolph, Edward Corbo of Scituate, the late Robert Corbo and Jane Coakley. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Dello Russo Family Funeral Home, 374 Main St., WILMINGTON, Tuesday, November 12th, at 9 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Dorothy Church, Main St., Wilmington, at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Monday, from 4 to 8 p.m. Services will conclude with Burial at St. Mary Cemetery, Tewksbury. Memorial contributions may be made in Barbara's memory to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, 10 Brookline Place West, 6th Floor, Brookline, MA 02146-9795. For complete obituary and to leave an online message of condolence, please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes
Wilmington - Medford - Woburn
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 8, 2019