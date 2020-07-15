|
ACKERMANN, Barbara First Woman Mayor of Cambridge Dies July 4th Former mayor of Cambridge, Barbara Ackermann, passed away during the early morning hours of July 4th, Independence Day, at Kimball Farms Nursing Home in Lenox, Massachusetts. She was 95 years old.
A fierce advocate for the poor and the elderly, the disenfranchised and the disadvantaged, Ackermann spent a productive life in the service of others.
She was born in Stockholm on March 1, 1925, to Joan (nee Carrington of Christchurch, New Zealand) and Benjamin Hulley (of Deland, Florida), a consul with the United States Foreign Service. Ackermann grew up in Ireland and France before the family moved to Litchfield, Connecticut in 1941 to avoid the war while her father remained at his post in Paris.
A Classics major at Smith College, she studied Greek and Latin, spoke three languages and could read four more. After college, Ackermann, an aspiring writer, worked as a proofreader and copyeditor in New York where she met her husband, Paul Kurt, a graduate student at Columbia University, at an outdoor concert. They were married in 1946.
They settled in Cambridge, where he pursued a Ph.D. in German literature and taught at Boston University, and she continued to write. Having two children in public school, she developed an interest in the school system and city politics. After three terms on the Cambridge School Committee, Ackermann was elected to the Cambridge City Council. During her 10 years on the council, she served as the first woman mayor of Cambridge, elected by her fellow council members in 1972. She wrote a book about her experiences, "You The Mayor?," which she dedicated to her husband and to her mother, "a passionate advocate to those in need."
After a run for governor in 1978, she turned her efforts full-time to promoting public health, and the groundwork she laid with a dedicated group of volunteers formed the foundation for MassCare, the state's single-payer health care system. In 1993, the adult and pediatric clinic at the North Cambridge Health Center was named the Barbara Ackermann Health Clinic for her work as member and chair of the Health Policy Board, a member of the Governing Body of Cambridge Hospital, and chair of the Women's Health Task Force.
"My mom had two families, ours and the city of Cambridge," said her son, Rick. "She loved them both."
Members of the Friends Meeting at Cambridge, Barbara and Kurt, who had been a Conscientious Objector, were early vocal protestors of the Vietnam War.
She is survived by her younger brother, Stephen Hulley of Orcas Island, Washington, a son, Rick Ackermann of Portland, Maine, a daughter, Joan Ackermann of Mill River, Massachusetts, and a granddaughter, Jane Ackermann, of Portland.
A Quaker Meeting was held on July 12th. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to "Color of Change," an organization founded by Van Jones in 2005, which focuses on economic justice, media justice and criminal justice.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 16, 2020