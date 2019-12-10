|
|
ADAMS, Barbara (Sumberg) Age 77, of Wakefield, formerly of Lynnfield & Malden, entered eternal rest December 9, 2019. Devoted wife of the late Daniel Weiner. Beloved mother of Lori & Rick Michaud, Gerri Weiner, and Alan & Beth Weiner. Adored grandmother of Olivia, Julia, and Owen Michaud, Lauren Licata, Benjamin & Jess Weiner, and Lindsay & Scott Lupi. Cherished great-grandmother of Isabella Licata, Ruby Weiner, Talia and Tucker Lupi. Loving sister of Diane Elefson. Services at Temple Tiferet Shalom, 489 Lowell Street, Peabody, on Thursday, December 12, at 1:00 PM. Interment at Lebanon Tifereth Israel Cemetery, Peabody. Condolence calls may be made at the home of Lori & Rick Michaud following the interment Thursday, until 8PM, and Friday 1-4PM. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be donated to the Lynnfield Public Library, 18 Summer St., Lynnfield, MA 01940. Barbara was a longtime patron and cornerstone of the Curious about Cuisine Program. For directions or online condolences, go to: www.goldmanfc.com Goldman Funeral Chapel - Malden
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 11, 2019