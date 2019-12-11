|
ANDERSEN, Barbara (Smith) Passed away peacefully at 91 on October 27, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. Barbara was born in Braintree, MA and graduated from Thayer Academy in Braintree, MA and Linden Hall School in Lititz, PA. Barbara raised her family in Lebanon, PA and later moved to West Harwich, MA where she lived for many years owning and operating the Salt Meadow Motel. After marrying her beloved Johan Andersen, Barbara and Johan lived in a cave-like home designed by Johan on the island of Grenada and in Gilford, NH, spending many wonderful years entertaining family and friends and traveling the world. Following Johan's death, Barbara lived on Longboat Key, FL for many years where she was active in St. Armands Key Lutheran Church, and lived her last years near family in Attleboro, MA and Denver, CO. Barbara was an avid New England sports fan, she enjoyed playing bridge and scrabble, skiing, sailing and sharing her love of travel with family with trips to Europe and the Caribbean.
Barbara is survived by four children, Robin Glancy (Michael) of Rehoboth, MA, Sheridan Thomas (James) of S Dartmouth, MA, Charles Stengel of Riverside, RI and Heather Sander (Richard) of Golden, CO. She also is survived by six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Pilgrim Congregational Church in Harwich Port, MA on June 27, 2020 at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to NEWLO, Box 609, St George's, Grenada, West Indies, att: Andersen Scholarship Fund. NEWLO provides vocational and life skills training for disadvantaged young Grenadians.
Published in The Boston Globe from Dec. 12 to Dec. 15, 2019