Graham Funeral Home
3 Arlington Rd.
Woburn, MA 01801
BARBARA ANN ACKERLEY

ACKERLEY, Barbara Ann Of Woburn, formerly of Somerville, May 12. Age 83. Daughter of the late Edward J., and the late Frances E. (West) Ackerley. Devoted sister of Edward Ackerley, and Ann Ferrari, both of Woburn, the late George, John, and Jim Ackerley, and the late Elizabeth Mulligan and Mary Cooper. Sister-in-law to the late Marion and Helen Ackerley and Paul (Puppy) Cooper. Aunt to the late James and Randy Ackerley, and Jean Mulligan. Great-great-aunt of the late Zachary Tompkins. Proud Godmother to 9 children as well as devoted aunt to numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews. Due to the current coronavirus pandemic, Services will be private. All will be welcome to Barbara's Memorial Mass to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 85 Astor Ave., Ste. 2, Norwood, MA 02062, www.kidney.org Arrangements by the Graham Funeral Home, WOBURN. Obituary and online condolences at

www.grahamfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 14, 2020
