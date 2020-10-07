1/1
BARBARA ANN (DOLAN) BILLINGS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share BARBARA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BILLINGS, Barbara Ann (Dolan) Of Marshfield, passed away recently at home after battling a long illness. She was 79. She died peacefully and was surrounded by loving family members. Barbara was born in Sharon, PA, received her Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing from the University of Pittsburgh, and moved to Massachusetts, where she served the community as a registered nurse for 50 years. Barbara was fierce and unsparing in a fight for a just cause and compassionate and caring with those for whom she fought. She had a strong sense of moral justice and dedicated herself to others: her family, friends, co-workers, patients, and, in particular, those who could not fight for themselves. She never sought recognition for her generous deeds and often chose to remain anonymous. Barbara enjoyed traveling with friends and family and spending time in her beloved garden. Barbara is survived by her children, Christine Nickerson of Marshfield and David Billings (wife Jennifer) of Washington, DC; Ira Togo (wife Roberta) of North Carolina and Matthew Togo (wife Jeanni) of Virginia; and grandchildren Joshua, Ella, Lili, Sophie, Claire, and Nolan. She was predeceased by a son, Mark Billings. Funeral Services will be private. Remembrances may be made to the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation, P.O. Box 418649, Boston, MA 02241-8649. For online guestbook and other helpful information, please visit the website macdonaldfuneralhome.com MacDonald Funeral Home, Marshfield macdonaldfuneralhome.com

View the online memorial for Barbara Ann (Dolan) BILLINGS


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
MACDONALD FUNERAL HOME INC - MARSHFIELD
1755 OCEAN ST
Marshfield, MA 02050
(781) 834-7320
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved