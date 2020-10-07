BILLINGS, Barbara Ann (Dolan) Of Marshfield, passed away recently at home after battling a long illness. She was 79. She died peacefully and was surrounded by loving family members. Barbara was born in Sharon, PA, received her Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing from the University of Pittsburgh, and moved to Massachusetts, where she served the community as a registered nurse for 50 years. Barbara was fierce and unsparing in a fight for a just cause and compassionate and caring with those for whom she fought. She had a strong sense of moral justice and dedicated herself to others: her family, friends, co-workers, patients, and, in particular, those who could not fight for themselves. She never sought recognition for her generous deeds and often chose to remain anonymous. Barbara enjoyed traveling with friends and family and spending time in her beloved garden. Barbara is survived by her children, Christine Nickerson of Marshfield and David Billings (wife Jennifer) of Washington, DC; Ira Togo (wife Roberta) of North Carolina and Matthew Togo (wife Jeanni) of Virginia; and grandchildren Joshua, Ella, Lili, Sophie, Claire, and Nolan. She was predeceased by a son, Mark Billings. Funeral Services will be private. Remembrances may be made to the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation, P.O. Box 418649, Boston, MA 02241-8649. For online guestbook and other helpful information, please visit the website macdonaldfuneralhome.com
