BREEN, Barbara Ann Of Arlington, June 12, 2020 due to complications of Covid 19 and a courageous battle with Alzheimer's. Barbara was born on September 2, 1947 to the late Leo and Alice Breen of Charlestown. She leaves her siblings Dorothy and Tom Piscatelli of Medford, Ruth and William Blake of Arlington, Leo Breen of Melrose, Carole and Ed O'Connor of Beverly and Paul and Susie Breen of Charlestown. She was predeceased by her sister-in-law Eileen Breen and niece Jennifer Ann O'Connor. Barbara leaves many nieces and nephews. Barbara was a longtime employee of the Massachusetts State Teachers Retirement office. She was an MBA graduate of Suffolk University. Due to current health precautions, a private Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Agnes Church in Arlington. Interment to follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Barbara's memory to the , 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. For online condolences, visit www.keefe funeralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 21, 2020