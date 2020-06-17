Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keefe Funeral Home
2175 Massachusetts Avenue
Cambridge, MA 02140
617-547-5544
Resources
More Obituaries for BARBARA BREEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BARBARA ANN BREEN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BARBARA ANN BREEN Obituary
BREEN, Barbara Ann Of Arlington, June 12, 2020 due to complications of Covid 19 and a courageous battle with Alzheimer's. Barbara was born on September 2, 1947 to the late Leo and Alice Breen of Charlestown. She leaves her siblings Dorothy and Tom Piscatelli of Medford, Ruth and William Blake of Arlington, Leo Breen of Melrose, Carole and Ed O'Connor of Beverly and Paul and Susie Breen of Charlestown. She was predeceased by her sister-in-law Eileen Breen and niece Jennifer Ann O'Connor. Barbara leaves many nieces and nephews. Barbara was a longtime employee of the Massachusetts State Teachers Retirement office. She was an MBA graduate of Suffolk University. Due to current health precautions, a private Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Agnes Church in Arlington. Interment to follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Barbara's memory to the , 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. For online condolences, visit www.keefe funeralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BARBARA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Keefe Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -