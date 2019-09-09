Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Rogers Funeral Home and Cremation Services
380 Cambridge Street
Cambridge, MA 02141
(617) 876-8964
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rogers Funeral Home and Cremation Services
380 Cambridge Street
Cambridge, MA 02141
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
8:00 AM
Rogers Funeral Home and Cremation Services
380 Cambridge Street
Cambridge, MA 02141
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Anthony's Church
400 Cardinal Medeiros Avenue
Cambridge, MA
View Map
Resources
BARBARA ANN (OLIVEIRA) CAMPO


1946 - 2019
BARBARA ANN (OLIVEIRA) CAMPO Obituary
CAMPO, Barbara Ann (Oliveira) Of Dracut, September 8, 2019, at age 72, formerly of Somerville. Devoted wife of 52 years to Richard J. Campo, Sr. Loving mother of Richard Campo, Jr., Debra Abele and her husband John, Paul Campo and his wife Michelle and the late Scott Campo. Cherished grandmother of Rebecca Abele, Jason Abele, Joseph Campo. Beloved sister of Frances Marshall and her husband Joseph. Also survived by nieces, nephews, many other loving relatives and friends. Funeral from the Rogers Funeral Home, 380 Cambridge St., CAMBRIDGE, on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at 8 am. Funeral Mass at St. Anthony's Church, 400 Cardinal Medeiros Avenue, in Cambridge, at 9:00 am. Visiting Hours at the funeral home on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, from 4 to 8 pm. Rogers & Hutchins Funeral Homes Arlington & Cambridge www.rogersfuneralhome.net

Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 10, 2019
