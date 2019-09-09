|
CAMPO, Barbara Ann (Oliveira) Of Dracut, September 8, 2019, at age 72, formerly of Somerville. Devoted wife of 52 years to Richard J. Campo, Sr. Loving mother of Richard Campo, Jr., Debra Abele and her husband John, Paul Campo and his wife Michelle and the late Scott Campo. Cherished grandmother of Rebecca Abele, Jason Abele, Joseph Campo. Beloved sister of Frances Marshall and her husband Joseph. Also survived by nieces, nephews, many other loving relatives and friends. Funeral from the Rogers Funeral Home, 380 Cambridge St., CAMBRIDGE, on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at 8 am. Funeral Mass at St. Anthony's Church, 400 Cardinal Medeiros Avenue, in Cambridge, at 9:00 am. Visiting Hours at the funeral home on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, from 4 to 8 pm. Rogers & Hutchins Funeral Homes Arlington & Cambridge www.rogersfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 10, 2019