Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beals-Geake-Magliozzi Funeral Home
29 Governors Avenue
Medford, MA 02155
(781) 395-0128
Resources
More Obituaries for BARBARA CHAMPION
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BARBARA ANN (DIFIORE) CHAMPION

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BARBARA ANN (DIFIORE) CHAMPION Obituary
CHAMPION, Barbara Ann (DiFiore) Of Medford, age 70, passed away at home surrounded by family on July 11, after a courageous journey with Neuroendocrine cancer. We are forever grateful for the memories her friends and family gained thanks to her living life through her fight. Barbara was the loving mother of William (Shannon) Champion of Andover, beloved grandmother and playmate to Anya and Violet, daughter of the late Mary Ellen (Holland) and Andrew DiFiore, sister of Elaine Anderson of Medford, Gerard DiFiore of Stoneham, Debra Smith of Quincy, and the late James "Dapper" DiFiore, Ellen Airhart, and Sandra Ward, and aunt to many nieces and nephews. Barbara was employed as a bookkeeper for Walgreens for many years until she retired. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Barbara's name may be made to the Neuroendocrine Tumor Research Foundation (NETRF) via mail to NET Research Foundation, 31 St. James Avenue, Suite 365, Boston, MA 02116 or online at www.netrf.org/give

Funeral Services will be held at Magliozzi Funeral Home, MEDFORD, from 9-11am on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Saint Joseph's Church, Medford at 11:30 am. Relatives and friends invited. Interment will follow in Puritan Lawn Cemetery, Peabody.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BARBARA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beals-Geake-Magliozzi Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -