CHAMPION, Barbara Ann (DiFiore) Of Medford, age 70, passed away at home surrounded by family on July 11, after a courageous journey with Neuroendocrine cancer. We are forever grateful for the memories her friends and family gained thanks to her living life through her fight. Barbara was the loving mother of William (Shannon) Champion of Andover, beloved grandmother and playmate to Anya and Violet, daughter of the late Mary Ellen (Holland) and Andrew DiFiore, sister of Elaine Anderson of Medford, Gerard DiFiore of Stoneham, Debra Smith of Quincy, and the late James "Dapper" DiFiore, Ellen Airhart, and Sandra Ward, and aunt to many nieces and nephews. Barbara was employed as a bookkeeper for Walgreens for many years until she retired. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Barbara's name may be made to the Neuroendocrine Tumor Research Foundation (NETRF) via mail to NET Research Foundation, 31 St. James Avenue, Suite 365, Boston, MA 02116 or online at www.netrf.org/give
Funeral Services will be held at Magliozzi Funeral Home, MEDFORD, from 9-11am on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Saint Joseph's Church, Medford at 11:30 am. Relatives and friends invited. Interment will follow in Puritan Lawn Cemetery, Peabody.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 14, 2020