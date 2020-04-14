|
|
DRISCOLL, Barbara Ann Age 97, of West Roxbury passed away on April 13th. Beloved wife of the late John C. Driscoll and devoted sister of Annette Sullivan, she was the loving mother of Eileen Driscoll of Boston, Mark (and Robin Ellis) Driscoll, Brian (and Monique DeVane) Driscoll and Maura (and Mark Dinan) Driscoll, all of California. Barbara adored and was adored by her twelve grandchildren, Rosie, Phoebe, Ian, Adam, Tsehay, Jack and Michael; Liam and Owen; and Charlie, Nina and Michael. She was also devoted to her many nieces and nephews and to their extended families. Barbara was predeceased by her wonderful siblings, Daniel Sullivan, Dorothy Crowley and Geraldine Porter. Barbara was a devoted parishioner at St. Theresa of Avila Church in West Roxbury. When John was stricken with renal disease early in their marriage, Barbara, with no previous medical training, studied at the Peter Bent Brigham Hospital to learn to administer his thrice-weekly home dialysis treatments. She also went back to work outside the home, as the Secretary to The Humane Society of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Upon her retirement, she became the first woman in the history of the Humane Society to attend their annual dinner, where she was honored for her twenty years of service and presented with the Society Medal. In her limited free time, she loved the ocean, and cherished her time spent visiting the Cape, Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket. Burial is private. A Celebration of Life Mass will be celebrated at St. Theresa's at a later date. Relatives and friends will be kindly invited. www.lawlerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 15, 2020