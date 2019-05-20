|
FOLLANSBEE, Barbara Ann (Dixon) Of Woburn, formerly of Burlington, May 18. Beloved wife of the late William F. Loving mother of William F., Jr. & his wife Brenda, Wayne & his wife Deborah, Gregg & his wife Kimberly. Sister of Walter Dixon, Jr. & Donald Dixon. Also survived by 6 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. Visiting Hours will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (Exit 34 off Rt. 128/95 Woburn side). on Thursday, May 23 from 4-8 p.m. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Friday, May 24 at 9 a.m. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St Margaret's Church, 111 Winn St., Burlington at 10 a.m. Burial to follow in Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Barbara's name may be made to Middlesex East Visiting Nurse Hospice, 800 West Cummings Park, Suite 5000, Woburn, MA 01801 or a local hospice of your choice. For directions, obituary & online guestbook see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net & www.stmargaretburlington.org
Published in The Boston Globe on May 21, 2019